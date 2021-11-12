Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.33. Leju shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 90,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

