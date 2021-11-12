Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LNNNY stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

