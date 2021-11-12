Levolution (LEVL) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $72,541.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Levolution has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,552,775 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

