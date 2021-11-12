Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LICY opened at $13.12 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $8,752,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,340,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000.

