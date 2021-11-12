Lightstreams (PHT) Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $492,343.43 and approximately $77.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

