Linear 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.27 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Linear has a market cap of $238.37 million and $44.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.