Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LPCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 307,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Lipocine worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

