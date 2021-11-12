LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

