LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.59

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 37743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

