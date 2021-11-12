Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$96.00 to C$106.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$97.52 and last traded at C$97.48, with a volume of 68302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.98.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.11.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.