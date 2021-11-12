Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$103.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

L stock opened at C$98.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.41. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

