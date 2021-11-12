Locus Chain Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $132,557.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

