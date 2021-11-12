Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRFC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

