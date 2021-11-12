Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,149.32% 6.97% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 689 2331 2716 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 240.66%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -9.10 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -17.24

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

