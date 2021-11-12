Loop Capital Trims The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $205.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $160.91. 308,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

