Loop Capital Trims The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $205.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.
DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $160.91. 308,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.
In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
