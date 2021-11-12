Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RIDE stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 34,513,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,016,888. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.22.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
