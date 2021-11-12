LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

