LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

