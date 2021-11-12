LPL Financial LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.66% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

