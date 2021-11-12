LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $633,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.39 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

