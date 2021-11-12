LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $3,791,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average of $260.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

