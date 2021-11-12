LPL Financial LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,308,000.

Shares of UJAN opened at $31.49 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

