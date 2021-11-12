Lua Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

