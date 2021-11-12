Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
LCID stock opened at 44.98 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.67 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.00.
