Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID stock opened at 44.98 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.67 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.