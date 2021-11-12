Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LHDX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 523,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

