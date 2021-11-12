Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading 12.3% Higher

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s share price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.02. 3,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

