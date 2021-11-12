Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 212,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luminar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Luminar Technologies worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

