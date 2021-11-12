Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 1,206,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.