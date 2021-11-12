Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.