Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 3,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,774. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

