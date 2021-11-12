Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 273.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 64,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,293. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $434.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.