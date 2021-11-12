Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.1%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

