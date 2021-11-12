Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Financial Review

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

This table compares Malibu Boats and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 11.58% 37.52% 18.14% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Malibu Boats and Twin Vee PowerCats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $926.52 million 1.60 $109.84 million $5.50 12.90 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Malibu Boats and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 0 8 0 3.00 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malibu Boats presently has a consensus price target of $90.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Malibu segment involves in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Saltwater Fishing segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats. The Cobalt segment participates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.