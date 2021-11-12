Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1,881.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 79,140 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.74 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.