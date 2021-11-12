Man Group plc Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Man Group plc grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.