Man Group plc Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,631 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

