Man Group plc Sells 3,563 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Lemonade stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

