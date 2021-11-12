Man Group plc Sells 41,984 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $90.16 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

