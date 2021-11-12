Man Group plc Sells 95,649 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,649 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

