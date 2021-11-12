Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

