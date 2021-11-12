Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises about 4.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

