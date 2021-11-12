MannKind’s (MNKD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 204.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.