Manolete Partners Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). 46,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,486. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

