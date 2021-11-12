MAPS (MAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $44.83 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. MAPS has a total market cap of $44.83 million and approximately $353,712.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005555 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,474,117 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

