Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MRVI traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 32,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

