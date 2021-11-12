Marie Oh Huber Sells 33,621 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EBAY stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

