Marin Software (MRIN) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marin Software to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marin Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 654 3144 4844 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Marin Software’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -6.43 Marin Software Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -26.10

Marin Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -35.47% -1,681.86% -11.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marin Software rivals beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

