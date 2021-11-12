Mariner LLC Buys 26,743 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 351,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 164.6% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 272,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 169,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 126,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

