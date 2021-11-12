Mariner LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,950 shares of company stock worth $7,674,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

