Mariner LLC Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.28 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

